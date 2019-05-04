BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police at the Unversity at Buffalo need help identifying a suspect.

They say a person allegedly tampered with the fire suppression equipment and caused damage in the basement of O'Brian Hall. The basement had to undergo extensive cleanup.

Police believe the suspect was accompanied by four males. One was wearing a red and black plaid shirt and dark pants and a second was wearing a white baseball cap a maroon hooded sweatshirt blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you recognize this person, you're asked to call the University Police at (716) 645-2222 and refer to case number 19-006084.