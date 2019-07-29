TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The man accused of driving into a senior housing complex in the Town of Tonawanda in March appeared in court Monday.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Edward Harris, 33, was speeding on Oakridge Avenue when he crashed into the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village Apartments. Investigators say Harris was under the influence of marijuana when the crash occurred.

One of Harris' attorneys stated in court that his client had a prescription for medicinal marijuana and other medications. He said Harris was taking these medications for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, narcolepsy and depression.

His attorney also testified that Harris had no prior convictions and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 2011.

Debris caused by the crash fell on Lida Alminate, 94, who was in her apartment at the time. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

Harris faces one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Judge Paul Wojtaszek set bail at $50,000.

Harris was ordered to give up his driver's license. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted.