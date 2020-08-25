Suspect in Town of Tonawanda murder in custody on another case

The suspect is currently being held on weapons charges. His attorney has petitioned the court to have him released.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man indicted on a federal weapons charges is considered a lead suspect in a homicide in the Town of Tonawanda that killed a mother and injured her two children.

The Tonawanda case is mentioned multiple times in recent court filings.

The Tonawanda case is mentioned multiple times in recent court filings.

One filing says, "the defendant is the lead suspect in the ongoing investigation being conducted by the District Attorney’s Office." The paperwork also says, "the government further proffered facts about another brutal robbery/murder from the Town of Tonawanda in 2019. That incident involved a triple shooting in which a woman was murdered and her two minor children were shot."

A separate court filing by the suspect's attorney claims his client was interviewed by Town of Tonawanda Police, and suggests that the evidence against him may include a phone that is linked to the crime scene and the suspect's apartment.

Thursday will mark the one year anniversary of the triple shooting on Ebling Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. Danielle Cretacci, 31, was killed and her two children injured.