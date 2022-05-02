Suspect in Tiara Lott murder arraigned in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man wanted in connection to the murder of Tiara Lott has been arraigned in Erie County Court.
Andre Whigham, 28, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree.
Lott disappeared in January 2021. Her body was found two weeks later on train tracks near Wex Avenue.
Whigham was considered a 'person of interest' in her disappearance and a federal warrant was issued for him for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
US Marshals say Whigham was the last person believed to have been seen with Lott before she was killed.
CrimeStoppers offered a reward of up to $2,500, as well as an award offered by the U.S. Marshals for up to $5,000 for information leading to Whigham’s arrest.