Suspect in Tiara Lott murder arraigned in court

Andre Whigham, 28, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man wanted in connection to the murder of Tiara Lott has been arraigned in Erie County Court.

Lott disappeared in January 2021. Her body was found two weeks later on train tracks near Wex Avenue.

Whigham was considered a 'person of interest' in her disappearance and a federal warrant was issued for him for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

#BREAKING Andre Whigham turned himself in this morning and he has been arraigned on a murder charge and in connection with the death of Tiara Lott @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/20uo2AtSZD — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) May 2, 2022

US Marshals say Whigham was the last person believed to have been seen with Lott before she was killed.