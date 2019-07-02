SODUS, N.Y. — One of three people charged in a double murder in the town of Sodus has pleaded guilty.

Texas police officer Bron Bohlar admitted to conspiracy Thursday morning in connection with the deaths of a couple in Sodus last October.

Police say he rented a car to a friend who drove to Sodus from Texas to kill that couple over a custody battle.

That killing set off a manhunt that closed schools in that area until the suspected gunman was caught.