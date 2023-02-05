Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack expected to go to trial in fall

Rushdie was stabbed at the Chautauqua Institution during a speaking engagement last summer in what prosecutors call a planned attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — The man accused of attacking world-renowned author Salman Rushdie was back in court as his case gets ready to head to trial.

Rushdie was stabbed at the Chautauqua Institution during a speaking engagement last summer in what prosecutors call a planned attack.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt believes a trial will begin this fall. An evidentiary hearing was held on Tuesday.

Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, sat in court. He's the man prosecutors say rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution last summer. Matar is charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder and assault for both the alleged stabbing of Rushdie and the author's publicist.

We learned that Matar has yet to undergo a mental health evaluation, although that is in the works.

The DA also discussed how he plans to use an interview that Matar did with the NY Post while in custody.

"I don't think I'd be doing my job if I didn't use some of the contents in that interview. There were statements made during the interview which could be construed as admissions that I think would be appropriate for the prosecution to use," Schmidt said.

The DA added that another hearing is expected in the next six to eight weeks.