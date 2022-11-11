Suspect in Buffalo clinic incident charged with attempted murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting in West Buffalo and a separate armed incident in a drug treatment clinic nearby.
Jeremy Griffin, 48, is accused of shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street Thursday morning.
Shortly after, Buffalo Police say Griffin walked into the clinic on Virginia Street with an AR-15 and allegedly fired one shot into the wall. Two security guards were able to subdue Griffin before police arrived, and his weapon fired again during the struggle.
The woman shot on Pennsylvania Street was taken to ECMC to be treated. No one was hit at the clinic.
Griffin is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the Pennsylvania Street shooting, as well as reckless endangerment and two other weapon charges for the incident at the clinic.