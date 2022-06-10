Suspect in Buffalo homicide still on the loose

Adam Bennefield, 45, is wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Keaira Bennefield, 40, on Wednesday in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police are still looking for the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting of a woman in Buffalo on Wednesday morning.

Adam Bennefield, 45, is considered dangerous.

On Friday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn called Bennefield a suspect in the Buffalo homicide case.

Cheektowaga Police arrested Bennefield on Tuesday and charged him in a domestic violence case involving the same woman who was found dead in her car on Wednesday in Buffalo.

After arresting Bennefield, Cheektowaga Police released him because his pending charges in Cheektowaga Town Court — ranging from assault in the third degree to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree — did not qualify for bail. They aren't felonies.

Adam Bennefield is accused of assaulting Keaira Bennefield, 40, at their home in Cheektowaga on Sept. 28, about a week before his arrest.

On Friday, Flynn answered questions about how this would have worked before bail reform and whether Bennefield would have been released.

"Prior to bail reform, everything was eligible. There was no non-qualifying offenses back before bail reform, so, you know, yes, the judge would have had the ability to put bail on someone based upon those charges, and quite frankly, any charges before bail reform," Flynn said.

Bennefield also has a criminal history and served 15 years in prison before his 2015 release. Flynn says his prior convictions would not have impacted how he was charged in the Sept. 28 domestic violence case.

"Assault third, assault second, assault first mirrors the injuries to the victim, and so in this case right here, the police department, based upon their investigation, charged the appropriate charge, assault third, which again, mirrored the injuries to the victim," Flynn said.

Bennefield is accused of punching and kicking the victim and showing a knife and box cutter to her during the incident. He is also accused of preventing her from leaving their home and taking her cell phone so she couldn't call for help.

Adam Bennefield is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. The Buffalo Police commissioner thinks Bennefield is still in our area. Police say if you see him, you should call 911.