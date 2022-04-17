The bond requires he wear an ankle monitor, not contact those involved in the incident, and not return to the mall where 9 people were shot and another 5 injured.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man arrested after a mass shooting at the Columbiana Mall has been granted bond following a hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday afternoon.

A judge announced that 22-year-old Jewayne Price would be granted a surety bond of $25,000 and be required to wear an ankle monitor. He must also have no contact with anyone involved in the incident and must stay away from the Columbiana Centre Mall.

Columbia Police announced Price's arrest just after midnight on Sunday and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol but arrest records show no other charges.

Police said Price was one of three people initially detained by police shortly after the shooting. Two others who officers had detained have been released after officers determined they were not involved in the shooting.

During the hearing, a representative for Price, Attorney Todd Rutherford, said that the incident stemmed from a years-long conflict and added that Price turned himself in at the scene. He also added that Price had no prior convictions.

Police said they now believe that at least three suspects had firearms inside the mall and investigators are working to determine which of the suspects fired their guns, injuring multiple people.

A Columbia Police sergeant also outlined the incident again but added that investigators believe none of those injured were involved in the conflict that led to the shooting.

Nine people were ultimately wounded by gunfire and another five were injured in the escape attempt that followed.