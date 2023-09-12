Amherst Police looking to identify two males

The Amherst Police are looking for help in identifying two males shown in surveillance photos.

AMHERST, New York — The Amherst Police are looking for the identification of two males that were caught on surveillance cameras in the 1500 block of Niagara Falls Blvd.

Those who may recognize this person or have any information related to this incident are asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 716-689-1337 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 716-562-TIPS reference the following: AMH #23-340266-MDO

The surveillance photo can be referenced below

