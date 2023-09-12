x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Amherst Police looking to identify two males

The Amherst Police are looking for help in identifying two males shown in surveillance photos.
Credit: Amherst Police

AMHERST, New York — The Amherst Police are looking for the identification of two males that were caught on surveillance cameras in the 1500 block of Niagara Falls Blvd.

Those who may recognize this person or have any information related to this incident are asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 716-689-1337 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 716-562-TIPS reference the following: AMH #23-340266-MDO

The surveillance photo can be referenced below

POLICE DETECTIVES LOOK TO IDENTIFY TWO MALES --------- [2023 AMHERST POLICE, NY] - The Amherst Police are looking to...

Posted by Amherst Police Department - NY on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

When the Amherst Police post a request of information specific facts of the case are kept undisclosed. To learn more visit www.amherst.ny.us

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man, Dead After Overnight Shooting Buffalo

Before You Leave, Check This Out