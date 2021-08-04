Strykersville man indicted for assault of New York State Trooper during arrest

Chaz Brzezicki, 32, faces up to seven years in prison for one felony count of assault, one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, and one speed violation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Strykersville was indicted Thursday for assaulting a New York State Trooper during an 2020 arrest in the Town of Colden.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Chaz Brzezicki faces one felony count of assault, one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, and one speed violation. His arraignment took place in State Supreme Court.

Brzezicki faces up to seven years in prison.

The district attorney's office said the incident happened on April 18, 2020. They say he drove at a high rate of speed past a state trooper in Colden at 8:52 a.m..

During the traffic stop, the state trooper said he smelled alcohol and marijuana and saw a pipe containing marijuana in Brzezicki's lap. Brzezicki was accused of not following the trooper's orders before getting out of the vehicle, when he punched the trooper in the face.

Brzezicki was eventually taken into custody when other law enforcement officials arrived.

According to the district attorney's office, the trooper has returned to work, but continues to receive treatment for a broken nose that required surgery.