"Stop the Violence" Foundation: stop killing each other

The organization will have a virtual workshop to get local youth in the City of Buffalo focused on their futures instead of violence on the streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the number of homicides increasing in Buffalo this summer, the "Stop the Violence" Foundation is doing its part to curb gun violence.

Bishop Perry Davis is with the organization.

He says it's great that the Black Lives Matter is making headway right now.

However, he adds here in the City of Buffalo, people also need to stop killing each other, especially their Black brothers and sisters.

Davis says "Stop the Violence" is trying together a virtual workshop to keep local youth focused on building their futures, instead of violence on the streets.

"We need to make a change. We need to stop this," Davis said. "I really want to make some headway here so that we can do something different. Get our youth, get our kids' minds on something else other than shooting and killing each other."

Davis says the group is still figuring out the details of that workshop.