Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash on the 190

Two individuals were caught driving a stolen White Dodge Durango. The arrest of the alleged suspects was helped by Erie County's Sherrif's Air One Helicopter.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department responded to a call of a stolen vehicle Monday evening.

According to BPD, two 20-year-old suspects have been arrested and charged. They were caught driving a stolen White Dodge Durango. The capture of the suspects was helped by Erie County's Sherrif's Air One Helicopter.

"It's invaluable having that eye in the sky and to be able to get over to an area and call it out," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says.

Video from Air One's helicopter camera shows the Dodge SUV miscalculating the Church Street Exit and crashing into the wall. Police say the two suspects tried to run on foot.

According to officials, the stolen vehicle had a different license plate than when it was first registered.