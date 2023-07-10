Stolen vehicle chase goes through Newfane and Lockport

A stolen vehicle was found traveling through Newfane on Monday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's deputies chased after a stolen car in the Town of Newfane Monday morning.

A deputy in the Town of Newfane noticed a stolen vehicle traveling through the town on Ewings Road.

The person driving the vehicle drove through stop signs and stop lights, causing the deputy to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop and a pursuit of the vehicle started throughout the town and ended in the town of Lockport as patrols successfully utilized stop sticks, which deflated the cars tires, and caused the driver to put the car into a ditch.

All the people in the stolen vehicle were arrested and charged the following crimes as listed :

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd (D Felony)

Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd (A Misdemeanor)

Conspiracy 6th (B Misdemeanor).

The occupants of the vehicle were Franklin A. Chambers a 21-year-old male out of the City of Buffalo, Demetrius M. Davis Jr. a 22-year-old male out of Cassadaga, Tarin T. Abram a 23-year-old male out of the City of Buffalo, Ishmeal J. Muhammad a 23-year-old male out of the City of Buffalo.