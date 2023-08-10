Stolen tractor, trucks recovered in Genesee County

Larry Keene was arrested on charges relating to the alleged crime on Wednesday.

DARIEN, N.Y. — Two pickup trucks and a tractor have been recovered following thefts in the Town of Darien this week.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has reported that Binghamton man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trucks and a tractor in Darien.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the sheriff's office responded to reports of a burglary and vehicle thefts. On Tuesday, one of the stolen trucks, which was hauling a trailer, was found in the Town of Darien. On Wednesday, patrols located the other pickup truck on Route 20 in the Town of Pavilion.

Larry Keene, 52, was allegedly driving the stolen truck, according to the sheriff's office. An investigation allegedly found that Keene committed the crimes after entering several homes, attempting to enter another residence, and stole a tractor from inside a barn on Tuesday.

Keene was arraigned on the following charges:

Attempted burglary in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of burglary in the third degree (felony)

Criminal mischief in the second degree (felony)

criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree (felony)

Keene was remanded to the Genesee County Jail because he had two or more previous felony convictions.