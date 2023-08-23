Niagara County looking for community's assistance in locating a stolen vehicle and identifying the suspects

The Niagara County Sheriff's Department is looking for help in locating a stolen vehicle and identifying the thief.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Department is looking for help in locating a motorcycle stolen from a home in the Town of Porter on Wednesday morning and identify the thief.

In the post pictured below, the sheriff's office said the motorcycle was stolen from the front yard of a home on Calkins Road around 4:45 a.m. by two unidentified individuals.

The stolen motorcycle can is a yellow and white 2006 Suzuki.

The suspects descriptions are a male wearing a knit hat, hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and shoes. The other male was said to be wearing a black sweat suit, white sneakers, and a blue drawstring bag with a white logo.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau at 716-438-3327