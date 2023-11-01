Report of stolen Kia leads to police chase, 5 arrests in Niagara County

Three of the people arrested were minors, who were either 15 or 16 years old.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A report of a stolen Kia led to a police chase and five arrests in Niagara County on Wednesday.

The Kia in question, a 2016 Sorrento, had been reported as stolen from the City of Buffalo. It was spotted around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield, where Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The person driving the car didn't stop, though, and a pursuit was led through the Town of Wheatfield and City of North Tonawanda.

"Ultimately, deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped as it returned to Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield," the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday night.

Amerika D. Dinkins, 18, and Davon I. Grey, 20, both from the City of Niagara Falls, have been charged with one county of criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A 15-year-old girl from Niagara Falls who allegedly drove the stolen Kia faces charges of criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing of an officer in a motor vehicle, and obstruction of governmental administration.

Two more girls from Niagara Falls, ages 15 and 16, have also been charged with criminal possession of stolen property.