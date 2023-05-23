Stolen KIA involved in an injury accident in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a stolen KIA vehicle was the cause of a crash that sent several people to the hospital near City Hall just before noon on Tuesday.
Police say the stolen KIA sedan went the wrong way on a one-way street and hit a parked tractor trailer at Niagara Square and Jerge Drive.
The 26-year-old driver and two young children in the car were taken to the hospital.
The truck driver was also taken to the hospital, but was not seriously hurt.
The driver of the stolen vehicle has been issued a summons.