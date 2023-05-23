Stolen KIA involved in an injury accident in Buffalo

Police say the stolen KIA sedan went the wrong way on a one-way street and hit a parked tractor-trailer at Niagara Square and Jerge Drive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a stolen KIA vehicle was the cause of a crash that sent several people to the hospital near City Hall just before noon on Tuesday.

Police say the stolen KIA sedan went the wrong way on a one-way street and hit a parked tractor trailer at Niagara Square and Jerge Drive.

The 26-year-old driver and two young children in the car were taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was also taken to the hospital, but was not seriously hurt.