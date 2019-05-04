ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Steuben County man could face up to 10 years in prison for allegedly threatening to kill a United States congresswoman.

Patrick W. Carlineo, Jr., 55, of Addison, NY, was arrested and charged with threatening to assault and murder Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Officials say a staff member of Rep. Omar received a telephone call on March 21 from an individual who asked the employee, "Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her? She's a (expletive) terrorist. I'll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull."

The threat was referred to the United States Capitol Police who began an investigation along with the FBI.

The caller was later identified as Carlineo.

Carlineo appeared in federal court. He has a detention hearing scheduled for April 10 at 10:30am.