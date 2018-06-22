LOCKPORT, NY - A Niagara County man is now charged with second degree murder, in the death of his stepfather.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara County District Attorney announced the charges late Friday afternoon.

They've charged 29-year-old Gregory Roy from Porter, with second degree murder in addition to weapons possession. Police say he shot and killed his stepfather 64-year-old Rudy Rockett.

In late April, Rockett's family says Roy was supposed to drive Rockett to the Buffalo Airport for a flight. That never happened.

Rockett was found dead a few weeks later in a Cattaragus County ravine with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Rockett was shot in a car.

The sheriff's office says that they don't have a motive for the killing. Roy is in the Niagara County Jail.

