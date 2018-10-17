BUFFALO, N.Y. - New York State Police are warning residents about a new scam.

Police say someone is calling people and pretending to be a member of the state police. Calls have been made to residents from Erie County to Stueben County.

The person pretending to be an officer asks for personal information like social security numbers. The phone number on caller ID does appear as a state police station, but don't be deceived, this is a scam.

State Police say they would never ask for personal information like that over the phone.

