NYSP seeking public's assistance in identifying suspected truck involved in alleged trailer larceny

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The New York State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a truck that is suspected to be involved in a trailer larceny.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Niagara is trying to identify a black 2016 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, 4 door pick-up truck.

Three unknown suspects allegedly stole a while enclosed box trailer on April, 20, according to State Police.

The truck is described as having a white pinstripe along the length of the vehicle just above the door handles. The truck also has custom rims. Reference the photo above.