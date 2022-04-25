NYSP seeking public's assistance in identifying suspected truck involved in alleged trailer larceny

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The New York State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a truck that is suspected to be involved in a trailer larceny.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Niagara is trying to identify a black 2016 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, 4 door pick-up truck.
Three unknown suspects allegedly stole a while enclosed box trailer on April, 20, according to State Police.
The truck is described as having a white pinstripe along the length of the vehicle just above the door handles. The truck also has custom rims. Reference the photo above.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NYSP at 585-344-6200.