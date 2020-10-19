State Police looking for whoever stole approximately $5,000 worth of apples from Sanger Farms

Incident took place at Sanger Farms in the Town of Porter sometime between September 7 and September 21.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — State Police are looking for help in an unusual theft in the Niagara County Town of Porter.

Troopers are searching for the person or persons who are responsible for making off with approximately $5,000 worth of Honey Crisp apples.

The owners of Sanger Farms say the fruit was taken sometime between September 7 when they were last sprayed for insects and September 21 when the apples were found to be missing.

The apples were picked from the bottom of the trees. No apples were found on the ground, which is common for U-pick apples; but this farm is not open to the public.