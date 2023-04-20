State Police investigating alleged theft of 50 chickens

New York State Police are investigating the theft of more than 50 chickens from a yard on Hartland Road.

GASPORT, N.Y. — Farmers have been put on alert for suspicious activity in Niagara County and now New York State Police are investigating a livestock theft.

On Wednesday night, State Police told 2 On Your Side they were investigating the alleged theft of more than 50 chickens from a yard on Hartland Road in Gasport.

State Police are still in the early stages of an investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Earlier in the week the Niagara County Sheriff's office put out an alert for farmers to be on the watch for potential trespassers on their property. There were two reports of trespassing over the weekend.

The warning was issued by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office after an alleged meeting of animal rights activists in Tonawanda on Saturday.