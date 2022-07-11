State police investigate trooper involved shooting over the weekend

The man shot was treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and given a mental health evaluation.

MACHIAS, N.Y. — One man has been arrested following a trooper-involved shooting over the weekend in Machias.

Thomas Wright, 20 of Machias was arrested for menacing in the second degree on Sunday for an incident that occurred Saturday.

On July 9 at 9:45 p.m., troopers from State Police in Machias responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the town of Machias.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department was able to locate the subject with an drone. The subject was later identified as Wright.

Law enforcement approached Wright who was holding a baseball bat and asked him to drop it. Wright dropped the bat and then allegedly drew what looked like a black pistol on the trooper and deputy giving him commands.

The Trooper then allegedly shot Wright. Wright was then taken into custody and given medical aid.

Wright was taken to ECMC where he was treated for a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation.

Upon investigation, law enforcement found Wright had allegedly pointed an airsoft pistol at law enforcement and was in possession of a second airsoft pistol and a kitchen knife.