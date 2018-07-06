BUFFALO, NY - State Police have announced the start of "Speed Week" to crack down on speeding and aggressive drivers.

Beginning June 7 and running through June 13, State Police vehicles, along with unmarked vehicles, will be used by Troopers.

Fines for speeding can range anywhere from $45 to $975, depending on your speed and how many times you've been pulled over.

And according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, crashes are the leading cause of death for people three to 33.

NYSP Superintendent George Beach II says, "Follow the posted speed limits, watch your speed and put your electronic devices down. These proactive measures will reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents and increase the chances of everyone making it to their destinations safely."

For more information, you can visit the State Police's website.

© 2018 WGRZ