Starpoint Middle School student arrested for allegedly indicating possible violence

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a report of a photo on Snapchat allegedly threatening violence against the school on Wednesday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Starpoint Middle School student was arrested by the the Niagara County Sheriff's Office over a Snapchat photo that "indicated possible violence against the school," according the the sheriff's office.

A student was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat (class "D" felony). He was released to the custody of his parents and given a future date to appear at Niagara County Probation.

Starpoint school officials worked with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau to ensure the safety of students at the school.