Starpoint Middle School student arrested for allegedly indicating possible violence

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Starpoint Middle School student was arrested by the the Niagara County Sheriff's Office over a Snapchat photo that "indicated possible violence against the school," according the the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office received a report of a Snapchat photo that contained alleged threats on Wednesday.
A student was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat (class "D" felony). He was released to the custody of his parents and given a future date to appear at Niagara County Probation.
Starpoint school officials worked with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau to ensure the safety of students at the school.
"All incidents of school violence threats will be investigated thoroughly. The safety of our school children is a top priority for this office," Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.