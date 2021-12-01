Starpoint teacher placed on administrative leave after being accused of rape, sex abuse

In a letter to parents, the school district said the alleged incident does not involve a student or staff member at the Starpoint Central School District.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A teacher with the Starpoint Central School District has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged incident that took place away from the school.

Starpoint Superintendent Dr. Sean M. Croft issued a letter to parents on Tuesday saying the school district is aware of the arrest and arraignment of Brian Lasher - a teacher at the Starpoint Middle School. The school district went on to say that this was the first time that they were made aware of the situation.

According to the City of Niagara Falls, Lasher was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday. Lasher was charged with criminal sex act in the third degree, attempted rape in the third degree and sex abuse in the third degree.

Following the arraignment, Lasher was released on probation. A city spokesperson says a full order of protection has been issued.

You can read the full letter from the school district below:

Dear Parent/Guardian:

I am contacting you to make you aware that law enforcement informed the district a few hours ago of the arrest and arraignment earlier today of Middle School teacher Brian Lasher. This information provided by law enforcement was the first time the district was advised of this matter.

We have been informed the charges allege improper, unlawful conduct toward another adult individual. We were advised that the matter DOES NOT involve district students or staff and DID NOT occur on any district property. Based on the serious nature of the allegations, Mr. Lasher was placed on administrative leave immediately.

The district will continue to make the safety of its students and staff its utmost priority. The district is not able to comment further at this time as it is a personnel matter.

Sincerely,