Stabbing in Elmwood Village adds to recent crime spree of robberies, car thefts

Buffalo Police say a crime spree occurred around the holidays in the Elmwood Village involving robberies and car thefts. A stabbing here is now under investigation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are a lot of questions as to what Buffalo Police are doing to make the Elmwood Village a safer place?

In recent weeks, police describe to us there’s been a crime spree including armed robberies and car thefts.

The latest act of violence was a stabbing that was unprovoked.

Ellen Malone heads the Hodge Avenue Homeowners Association.

She second thoughts on going out for a walk at night alone in the Elmwood Village.

"Normally I stick to Elmwood and I'm not sure Elmwood is where I would go now in the early evening to walk, on my own, if I had to," Malone said.

Her concern: what Buffalo Police describe as a crime spree from mid-December into early January. A pattern of robberies and stolen cars. Many of those car thefts involved cars that were left running.

And just two days ago, a man was stabbed in broad daylight, around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue.

"It appears to be at this point very random an individual walked up on two other individuals that were walking it appears stabbed that person and kept walked 01:01 and at some point ran on," said deputy police commissioner, Joseph Gramaglia of Buffalo Police.

Police say they have the incident on video. We've obtained a picture of the scene, with several officers responding.

"We do have a description of the suspect appears to be a light-skinned individual. We’re not sure if it’s a light-skinned black male or Hispanic, but at the time of the call he had a grey hoodie, sweatpants," Gramaglia said.

But so far no arrests. As for the other recent crime here:

"We believe we know who’s doing it, who’s responsible for it. We’ve paid a visit to these individuals. We’ve taken some proactive steps on it, and we’re hoping that some other evidence develops that we can charge them," Gramaglia said.

Tonight @WGRZ there are new concerns about crime in the Elmwood Village, after a man was stabbed in the stomach during broad daylight on Elmwood near W. Ferry. Police say the incident, which they have video of, was unprovoked. We take concerns from the community to @BPDAlerts. pic.twitter.com/0bSH5qOXSN — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) January 29, 2021

Police say they have increased patrols here and across the city, to walk the beat.

"We started getting some pamphlets out some information, we activated some foot patrols some park and walks. The chiefs of both B and D District have had officers walking out, and walking around, handing out flyers on how not to be a crime victim," Gramaglia said.

Is there anything else that the department can do to be more proactive?

"We’re always looking for that get some messaging out and part of that messaging our officers have gone door to door handing out those flyers," Gramaglia said.

Police continue to ask people who have their own surveillance system, to register their cameras with the city’s Safe Cam program.

The Hodge Avenue Homeowners Association says it would like to see a substation in the Elmwood Village, similar to the one at Canalside.