15-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing at LaSalle Preparatory School

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who has been charged with second degree assault.
Credit: Larry Kensinger

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that took place Wednesday night.

Police responded to La Salle Preparatory School around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a fight. 

When officers arrived on scene, a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the arm in back was found by police. He was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital by ambulance. 

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who has been charged with second degree assault. He is case is being handled by Family Court because of his age.

