Springville woman pleads guilty to setting apartment on fire

Lilley, who lived in the apartment building, pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the second degree.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney said that a woman who was accused of arson has pleaded guilty.

According to the news release, Sara J. Lilley, 37, of Springville pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the second degree.

On Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and multiple volunteer fire companies were called to a fire at an apartment building on North Buffalo Street in the Village of Springville. The fire damaged multiple apartment units. No injuries were reported, but several residents were displaced.

Lilley, who lived in the apartment building, intentionally set the fire, according to the news release.

Lilley faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on Nov. 1. She continues to be held without bail.