Springville woman charged for allegedly starting apartment complex fire

Sara Lilley, 36, was arraigned on a charge of one count of arson in the second degree.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a woman accused of setting her apartment was in court Wednesday.

2 On Your Side was the first to report that the Erie County Sheriff's Office arrested Lilley on an arson complaint in connection with an apartment complex fire that happened Monday, Jan. 23.

Lilley lived in the building that burned down, according to neighbors.

Fire officials said the blaze started just before 10:30 p.m. in the Springbrook Apartment complex on North Buffalo Street in Springville.

One building with four units suffered extensive damage from the fire but remained standing with parts of the roof and wooden structure intact. The building next to it suffered only exterior damage evidenced by a section of siding curled back to show the plywood underneath.

The District Attorney's office said Lilley is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. She continues to be held without bail.

If convicted of the charge, Lilley faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.