GERRY, N.Y. — Spike strips were deployed in stopping a Town of Gerry man who faces driving while intoxicated charges and a list of traffic violations.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says was helping Jamestown Police locate a suspect vehicle within the city's limits. That vehicle was spotted at about 11:46 p.m., traveling at a high rate of speed on Allen Street, on its way out of the city.

The sheriff's office says deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, whose speed accelerated as a pursuit made its way though the towns of Ellicott, Poland, and Gerry, where spike strips were used to stop the car.

Aaron T. Monroe, 32, was turned over to the Jamestown Police Department to be arraigned.

The sheriff's office says he was also issued tickets to appear in all of the towns involved during the pursuit.

