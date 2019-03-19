BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Southtowns mother will spend a year in jail for the death of her 2-year-old son.

Heather Schoepflin, 28, got the sentence for child endangerment Tuesday.

She didn't get medical care for her son Ethan Bigham after he was seriously hurt by his babysitter, Devon VanDerWege, two years ago.

VanDerWege is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter.

