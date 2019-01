BELMONT, N.Y. — State Police have charged an Allegany County man with assaulting a baby.

They say 25-year-old Shane Kranock from Belmont was high on heroin when he dropped a one-year-old baby while changing it.

The baby went to the hospital, where police say an investigation showed it had other injuries that weren't just from the fall.

That baby is in guarded condition with a potentially serious brain injury.

Kranock is charged with assault and child endangerment.