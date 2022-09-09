x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

South Buffalo man found guilty of manslaughter

2 On Your Side was told the shotgun used by Michael Rattle in the killing was legally owned. He faces up to 15 years when he is sentenced in November.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter in a shooting from last year.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael Rattle shot and killed Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on January 10.

RELATED: Buffalo man indicted for allegedly shooting, killing man inside Geary Street apartment

2 On Your Side was told the shotgun used in the killing was legally owned. 

Rattle was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree. He faces up to 15 years when he is sentenced in November.

   

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out