South Buffalo man found guilty of manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter in a shooting from last year.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael Rattle shot and killed Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on January 10.

Rattle was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree. He faces up to 15 years when he is sentenced in November.