A source tells 2 On Your Side human remains were discovered in a fire pit at a house on Box Avenue.

On Wednesday, several police cars and law enforcement officers, including members of the FBI, were on scene. Evidence was collected in bags and removed from the scene.

We reached out in the FBI for comment. A spokesperson confirmed they did have a presence on Box Avenue, but would not comment beyond that.

We reached out to Buffalo Police for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more from officials.