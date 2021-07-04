Source: Charles Jones expected to change his plea to guilty

The 24-year-old was arrested in August of 2019 and pleaded not guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend and his mother.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charles Jones was arrested in August of 2019 and pleaded not guilty to two murder charges that fall.

Sources close to the case say they believe the 24-year-old will soon be changing his plea to guilty.

He was in court Wednesday morning, when some evidence from the case was discussed. A homicide detective was there.

Jones is charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jacquetta Lee, who was found stabbed to death in her apartment in July of 2019.

He's also accused of killing his mother, 52-year-old Alethia Atwood Williams. She was found stabbed and stuffed into a closet a month later.

He told our Claudine Ewing in 2019 that he was innocent, though his sister said she believed he was guilty.

Jones will be back in court on June 9.