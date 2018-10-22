The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and State Police are investigating a shooting with "multiple victims" on Carlton Street in Sodus.

Two people were killed in the shooting

Deputies and State Police "are currently searching for an unknown perpetrator who has not been apprehended," The Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Sodus school is on lockdown as a precaution and residents have been advised to shelter in place until advised otherwise.

One Carlton Street resident, Betty Tooke, said she received a call from authorities telling her not to leave the house.

"They said, 'Stay in and we'll call you when it's clear,' " she said shortly before 5 p.m. "They still haven't called back."

