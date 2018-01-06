The Sodus farm worker suspected in the homicide of his girlfriend in May was charged Friday with illegally re-entering the United States and possessing counterfeit documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo charged Everardo Donoteo-Reyes with having a counterfeit Social Security and alien registration card and with illegally coming back into the country after he was deported to his native Mexico in 2016.

Donoteo-Reyes, who also goes by the name Alberto Ebarado Gutierrez-Reyes, is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. June 4 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman in federal court in Rochester.

Owen Hidalgo-Calderon

The body of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was found May 24 in a bag in woods behind a farm on Joy Road in Sodus. Donoteo-Reyes was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son, Owen, went missing May 16. The child has not been found, and Friday marked the 10th day of the search.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved