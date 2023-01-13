Social media threat leads to shelter-in-place orders at Town of Evans schools

Police say a 15-year-old who does not live in the Lake Shore Central School District made the threat.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — Two Town of Evans schools had shelter-in-place orders Friday while police investigated a threat made on social media.

The shelter-in-place orders happened at Lake Shore High School and the William G. Houston Middle School. Town of Evans Police said the threat was made against the Lake Shore Central School District.

The post was made on Thursday, and school district officials said they were made aware of the post on Friday. A middle school student alerted staff to the social media post when arriving for class Friday morning.

Police say a 15-year-old, who does not live in the Lake Shore Central School District, made the threat.

"The juvenile and his parents have been interviewed by police and cooperated in the investigation," Town of Evans Police said in a statement, adding that the teen will be charged and referred to family court.