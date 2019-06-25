BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a quick court appearance for Shelby Garigen, Tuesday.

The public defender, Fonda Kubiak, requested a two-week adjournment for her client so that Garigen could finalize a retention agreement with her new attorney, James DeMarco. Judge Jeremiah McCarthy granted the request.

The 41-year-old from Clarence Center is accused of exchanging naked photos with minors.

MORE: Soccer trainer charged with sharing naked photos with minors

Investigators say a parent contacted an assistant district attorney in Monroe County and told officials that Garigen allegedly had inappropriate chats via Snapchat with his 17-year-old son.

Garigen had served as the athletic trainer for the victim's soccer team up until one month prior to the complaint.

She's charged with receipt of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

Garigen's next hearing, an attorney appearance, is set for July 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Investigators are looking for more information related to this case. If you have information, you can contact the FBI at: 716-843-1616.