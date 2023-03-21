Sniper rifle falls off roof during Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day parade

Photos show an officer's rifle falling off the roof onto a sidewalk during Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side an Internal Affairs investigation is underway after an officer's rifle fell off a roof and onto a sidewalk during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday.

Pictures shared with WGRZ by Andrew Mavrogeorgis show the officer positioned on top of the building at 560 Delaware Avenue at Allen Street in downtown Buffalo. The rifle is perched on the edge, on top of a stand, a short distance from the officer. At some point, the rifle fell onto the sidewalk below, where people were walking about.

Another picture shows the officer peering over the ledge of the building at the rifle on the sidewalk below, while people gathered for the parade pass by.

A nearby officer was able to pick up the rifle and carry it to safety.

There's no word yet on if the officer will be disciplined, and there are no reports of any injuries.