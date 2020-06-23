Six charged in fight over fireworks in Batavia

Officers were called to the area of Hutchins Place and Lewis Place on June 18 for a report of a large disturbance.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Six people are facing charges following a large fight in the City of Batavia last Thursday.

According to officials, when police arrived on scene, they found several people fighting. They say some of the suspects had weapons such as knives, tasers, and bats. Officers also say some were allegedly throwing rocks at people and vehicles in the area.

No one was hurt, but two vehicles were damaged.

Police were able to get the situation under control. Investigators say they believe the fight started after fireworks were thrown at one of the vehicles and a residence.

The following people have been charged:

Eric McGill, 37, One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Delonta Curry, 19, One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, One count of Riot 2nd

Hezekiah Burch, 18, One count of Criminal Mischief 4th, One count of Riot 2nd

Louis Mercado, 32, One count of Criminal Mischief 3rd, One count of Riot 2nd

Jasmine Ryder, 34, One count of Riot 2nd

Lance Mercado Sr, One count of Riot 2nd

Police say the parties involved have had issues in the past with each other.