Silver Creek woman accused of assaulting Buffalo Police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Silver Creek woman is accused of assaulting a Buffalo Police officer over the weekend, sending the officer to the hospital for treatment.
Savannah Karcz, 21, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Sunday on one count of Assault and one count of Exposure of a Person.
The Erie County District Attorney's office says Karcz tried to drive around a police cruiser that was blocking the Ring Road entrance to Delaware Park, got out of her car and hit the patrol car with her hands then took off her shirt and exposed herself. After that, she allegedly yelled at the officer through a bullhorn, striking the officer in the head when he attempted to move it away from his face.
If convicted of the charges, Karcz could face up to seven years behind bars. She was released with conditions and is due back in court on July 1.