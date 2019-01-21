LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A 47-year-old man was taken into custody Monday by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges.

William C. Shrubsall, also known as Ethan Macleod, is being held on three separate charges of sodomy, as well as sexual abuse, unlawfully dealing with a child, bail jumping, and criminal contempt.

Shrubsall is being held at Niagara County's correctional facility, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the county court.

Canadian Border Services, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the New York State Police assisted in taking Shrubsall into custody.