2 in custody following shooting on Pennsylvania and Virginia Streets in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are in custody following a report of a shooting Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Street.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting just before 8:45 am in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.

A female was shot in the leg while inside a residence, according to police. She was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect then entered a methadone clinic on Virginia Street and allegedly fired a shot at a wall in the lobby area.

A security guard at the clinic engaged the suspect and a struggle ensued between two guards and the suspect. During the struggle, police say the suspect's gun was fired. He was taken into custody and police took possession of the gun.

No one was shot inside the clinic.

A second suspect allegedly involved with the shooting on Pennsylvania Street was taken into custody a short time later on College Street.