Shootings in Rochester wound 5 residents, shatter windows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police in Rochester say four men and a woman were wounded in a late-night shooting on Saturday.

Rochester Police officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

While the officers were investigating the scene, five shooting victims arrived in private vehicles at area hospitals. All are expected to survive.

Two hours later, the lobby windows of WHEC-TV and a nearby cafe were shattered during an apparent exchange of gunfire. The station says employees dropped to the floor when they heard the shots outside.

No one was injured.