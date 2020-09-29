Shootings are up 100% across the state, Cuomo says

"New Yorkers are not wrong, there is a crime problem," Gov. Cuomo said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an updated into the state's progress on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic late Tuesday morning.

During the state update, Governor Cuomo stated that shootings are up 100% across the state. He also added that 86% of the shooting victims are people of color.

"New Yorkers are not wrong, there is a crime problem," Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor noted that tension between police and the community have been increasingly high following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May.

The Buffalo Peacemakers and the local head of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) agree that the pandemic, isolation and drugs are contributing to the acts of violence.

Erie County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force will hold its first meeting this Wednesday, September 30 at 5PM at the Erie County Fire Training Academy on Broadway in Cheektowaga.