A shooting Monday morning near Corning Community College and Spencer Crest Nature Center has drawn a large law enforcement presence.

New York State Police are investigating the active situation, according to Star-Gazette/stargazette.com news partner WENY-TV.

The incident happened in the early morning hours off-campus, SUNY Corning Community College said in a statement.

There is no threat to the campus and all offices are open, the college said.

State police are using one of the college's parking lots as a command center during the investigation.

